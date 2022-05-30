Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Tytyana Miller

Miller’s father, Master P, announced on May 29 via Instagram that the Growing Up Hip Hop star had died at the age of 29. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana. We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve,” the rapper wrote, describing his daughter as “my angel” in his statement. “We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this.”