Ric Ocasek

The frontman for The Cars died at the age of 75 on September 15. According to NBC 4, police received a call at about 4 p.m. for an unconscious male at a Manhattan townhouse. Ocasek was pronounced dead at the scene. The New York Post’s Page Six reported that he was found by his estranged wife, Paulina Porizkova. The model announced their split in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage. Ocasek, who was married three times, had six sons, two from each of his marriages.