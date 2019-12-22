Whether they’re putting a modern twist on a holiday classic or going the more traditional red-and-green route, Bethenny Frankel, Neil Patrick Harris and more stars gave a whole new meaning to “deck the halls” in 2019.

The Skinnygirl CEO gave fans an inside look at how she transformed her home into a full-on winter wonderland this holiday season. In a sentimental Instagram post, Frankel wrote about what makes the holiday season so special to her and her family.

“I’ve always been fortunate to have a roof over my head and a place to sleep — something many people cannot say, which makes this time of year happy for some and so sad and scary for so many others,” the Bravo star said. “To be able to create meaningful and rare experiences and memories for myself and Bryn gives meaning to having worked so hard for so many years.”

Keeping up with her family’s tradition, Khloé Kardashian brought some major holiday magic to her Hidden Hills, California, home. The reality TV star showed off her bright pink and green-themed Christmas tree via Instagram this month, giving a shout-out to her festive design partner, Jeff Leatham. Kardashian also gave 18-month-old daughter True her very own hot pink holiday tree.

The Christmas magic continued with Harris and his husband, David Burtka, who gave Architectural Digest a sneak peek at their decked out Harlem, New York, brownstone. The happy couple are known for going all out with their Halloween costumes, and their Christmas decor was no less spectacular.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, we’re an eight-and-a-half to nine with decorating,” Burtka told the publication. The 12-foot-tall evergreen tree in the middle of their New York City apartment begs to differ.

Scroll down to see all the celebs who went all-out with their holiday decorations this year!