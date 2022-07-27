Chris Evans

The Avengers: Endgame star has a special bond with his pooch, Dodger, who frequently is able to accompany Evans on film sets.

“He does come to set and he’s a social butterfly,” the Massachusetts native gushed during a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, jokingly referring to the canine as his “long-term partner” through the years. “He loves coming to set, it’s like his favorite thing ’cause everyone loves him.”

He added: “He knows when we’re in that trailer that, any minute, we’re going to go on a big walk and make the rounds and say hello to every single person, probably get a lot of treats. He’s a real good set mascot.”