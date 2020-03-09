On the track to recovery. Chad Johnson and Annalise Mishler are working to get back to a good place, the pair told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, March 9.

“Annalise and I are currently not officially together but we are working on things,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, said. “She has given me a list of things to fix and change.”

The reality star was arrested on February 24 following a drunken incident with Mishler, 25, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us at the time. He was taken into custody at 4:10 a.m. and booked for “robbery with a domestic violence enhancement,” an LAPD spokesperson said.

The night before, Mishler posted multiple Instagram Stories explaining what had happened, claiming he got drunk for the first time in 50 days and punched a hole in her wall. A source later told Us that he took her phone away and chucked it over a fence when she attempted to call 911

“I was completely out of character when I punched the wall, yelled and was aggressive. I was just spiraling from stress and having lost my relationship with Annalise that morning,” he shared with Us, admitting that he had relapsed. “I made a promise to myself and to Annalise to no longer drink.”

In his apology video, posted on February 26, Johnson denied “any domestic abuse of any kind,” claiming that he has “never laid hands on a woman” in his life.

“I was in the Marine core; I was taught core values. I have a sister. I am a very overprotective brother. If she ever felt in danger, I would want her to call,” the Famously Single star said in the video. “If any women out there ever feel like they are in any danger I urge you to call 911. I can totally understand why Annalise felt threatened whenever I took her phone, but I am 100 percent confident [that] any type of domestic abuse charges are going to be dropped because there was never any time of domestic abuse at all whatsoever. Never laid my hands on a woman.”

