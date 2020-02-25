Bachelor alum Chad Johnson’s girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, claims he punched a hole in her wall after getting drunk for the first time in 50 days.

The alleged altercation, which Mishler, 25, spoke about on via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 23, led to her filing for a request for a restraining order against the former reality TV star, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The insider tells Us that Mishler tried to call 911 herself, but Johnson “took her phone and chucked it over a fence — and a chunk of her hair.”

Even though the blogger’s phone was allegedly taken from her by Johnson, 32, the source tells Us that a bystander called the police, but when they arrived on scene he had already left her apartment. The two live in the same complex, and according to the insider “as soon as he is home the police will apparently be coming to arrest him and also serve a temporary restraining order.”

The source claimed that Mishler didn’t explain everything on her Instagram Story, because she was “protecting him.”

“He did hit [her] and that’s why he will be arrested,” the insider explained to Us on Monday, February 24. “It’s not the first time, but the first time [she] involved police.

The source added: “She was genuinely scared.”

On Sunday, the YouTube star shared numerous videos of The Bachelorette alum outside her door trying to get in after he had been drinking. She claimed he had already punched a hole in the wall next to the door.

“I never talk about this s—t but I really just want to take my power back,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. In a separate video, followers could hear a man who sounded like Johnson trying to come inside to which Mishler said, “Go home, you’re scaring me.”

He responded back, “I hope you f—king die.”

Mishler then said that this incident is not the first time they’ve had a violent altercation, which is why she decided to share her story. “I’m never fabricating the things that happen,” she said. “He’s done a lot of things while drunk.”

“Things escalated this morning and are being taken care of now,” she shared as a follow-up via her Instagram Stories on Monday as she claimed there was blood on her front door. “Share more, maybe. I’m being guilted for sharing this/’ruining his life’ and I know that’s not true but it’s still scary ya know.”

Later in the day, Mishler did an Instagram Live video to fill in her followers about the night before. She said that she tried to break up with Johnson earlier in the day and claimed that he came over to her place and was already drunk. Things escalated after she saw his phone with notifications from the Hinge dating app on it.

“There was an altercation I guess you could call it. I got back to my apartment and yeah, all that s–t happened and that video that I posted where he was angry,” she said during the Instagram Live video on Monday. “Literally nothing happened except I saw his phone with Hinge and you can’t make sense with crazy and I’m not going to try to.”

She then showed her “lazy eye” that was swollen. “We’ve actually broken up like I don’t know how many times. We probably had six big blowouts like this and yeah we do get back together and he does apologize and says he’ll change and everything but that is the cycle,” the social media star explained. “It’s s–ty to say but I’m pretty glad that this did happen because No. 1, I’m ok, it wasn’t super serious. I mean, my eye’s a little swollen it’s not a big deal — I mean it is a big deal, I’m not gonna downplay it — but now there is no option to go back. I’m not going back.”

Johnson has not addressed the allegations on social media but his rep gave Us Weekly a statement on Monday evening. “Chad Johnson has stepped down from the Bachelors event in April,” his rep told Us, referring to the Battle of the Bachelors boxing event set to take place on April 22. “He deeply regrets his actions and is taking time to seek help for his anger management and drinking problems.”

In January 2020, the former Bachelor in Paradise star told Us exclusively about his new girlfriend, calling her “f—king crazy.”

“But you know, I mean, I guess I’m a little crazy. I dunno if I attract that or if I chose that or … It’s just a lot of like a lot of phone hanging up and a lot of like, you know what I mean?” he told Us. “That type of thing, which is like, it does make it spicy, you know, when it’s good, it’s great. When it’s bad, it’s super irritating, but it’s been good.”

He added: “You know, we’ve been together four months now and I feel like every day it gets a little bit smoother. You know, there’s a little bit less chaos.”

The pair made their red carpet debut in November 2019, two months after meeting on Hinge.

Johnson, who shared Instagram Stories videos kissing his dog on Monday amid the controversy, previously told Us that the duo had a low-key relationship.

“We don’t do a lot,” Johnson told Us in November. “We come to events, we go to dinners, we do a lot of chilling, honestly. We’re pretty chill.”