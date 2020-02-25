The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson was arrested on Monday, February 24, after a drunken incident with his girlfriend, Annalise Mishler, TMZ reports.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Mishler’s apartment on Monday night and saw visible red marks on her face, according to the website. She told police that Johnson, 32, took her phone away from her while she was calling 911. He was subsequently taken into custody and reportedly booked for felony domestic violence and robbery.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier on Monday that the Bachelor in Paradise alum “took [Mishler’s] phone and chucked it over a fence — and a chunk of her hair,” so a bystander called 911 for her. The source also claimed, “He did hit [her]. … It’s not the first time, but the first time [she] involved police. She was genuinely scared.”

In the wake of the incident, Mishler, 25, requested a restraining order against Johnson, whom she has been dating since September 2019.

The reality star admitted to TooFab on Monday that he had a “big relapse” after not drinking for two months.

“I’ve been so stressed, man, just sitting in my car crying sometimes, just losing my mind,” he told the website. “And to top it all off, the one person I’m closest to doesn’t get me a lot of times. I just lost it. I don’t remember actually seeing [Mishler]. I drank to the point where I didn’t even know I was with her.”

While Johnson insisted he did not hit Mishler, he acknowledged that he “screwed up 1,000 percent.”

The YouTuber took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 23, to share videos of a hole that Johnson allegedly punched in a wall in her apartment during a previous argument. She claimed things escalated between them after she saw notifications from the dating app Hinge on his cellphone.

“There is no option to go back,” she said about their relationship. “I’m not going back.”

The Ex on the Beach alum, for his part, announced via his rep on Monday that he “has stepped down from the [Battle of the] Bachelors event in April … to seek help for his anger management and drinking problems.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).