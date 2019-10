February 2005

A pregnant Richards and Sheen attended the 11th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Febraury 5, 2005. The actress filed for divorce from Sheen in March 2005. They briefly reconciled, but Richards filed again in April 2006. “Oh, he likes 20-year-olds,” Richards told Wolf in 2012 of the prospect of the actors getting back together. “I’m past his age range!”