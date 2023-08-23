Charlize Theron is one of the world’s most prominent actresses and also known for her philanthropy organization: The Africa Outreach Project.

After rising to prominence in 2003’s Monster — for which she won an Academy Award — Theron has starred in several critically successful films throughout her career including 2005’s North County, 2011’s Young Adult, 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, 2018’s Tully and 2019’s Bombshell.

Throughout her career, Theron has received numerous accolades. In addition to receiving the 2004 best actress Oscar for her jaw-dropping transformation in Monster, Theron has also earned a Golden Globe and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Aside from her incredible success on the big screen, Theron has also made headlines for her personal life. She adopted daughter Jackson in 2012 followed by daughter August in April 2015.

“I do know that choosing to be a mom in my late 30s has been really great for me,” the Oscar winner shared with W magazine in 2015. “It’s given me perspective.”

The actress has also been linked to several high-profile celebrities including Stuart Townsend, Sean Penn, Alexander Skarsgård and Gabriel Aubry.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Theron’s life and career over the years: