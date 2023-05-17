Going public! Charlize Theron and her new boyfriend, Alex Dimitrijevic, kept their romance under wraps before stepping out for the first time in May 2023.

“Charlize and Alex have been dating for a few months now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. In addition to sharing that the couple first met at an event, the insider noted that the relationship was “still in the early stages,” albeit, they “really like each other.”

“[Dimitrijevic is] a very laidback guy and Charlize likes that,” the source added.

Days before confirming their relationship, the Fast X star and the model were spotted holding hands while on a lunch date in Los Angeles, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Theron sported a maroon sweater, khaki pants and sandals. Dimitrijevic, for his part, donned a bright yellow shirt featuring a tiger design, which he paired with jeans, a gold necklace and tan shoes.

One year earlier, the Oscar winner had a brief fling with model Gabriel Aubry. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other,” a source told Us in May 2022, adding that their connection was “nothing serious.” She and the Canada native sparked dating rumors after being photographed together in 2017, but Theron denied the speculation later that year on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’ve never met him,” the Mad Max: Fury Road actress told host Andy Cohen in July 2017. “I met him for, like, three seconds. Like, passing I was just like, ‘Hi!’ because our kids go to the same school.” (Theron adopted her kids Jackson and August in 2012 and 2015, respectively. Aubry shares his daughter, Nahla, with his ex, Halle Berry.)

Theron’s romantic past also includes her Trapped costar Stuart Townsend. Three years after beginning their relationship, the two shared a kiss at the 2004 Oscars when she won Best Actress for Monster. The pair broke up in 2010 after nearly 10 years together.

In 2014, the Bombshell star went on to make her relationship with actor Sean Penn red carpet official at the Met Gala after first being romantically linked the year prior. That summer, Theron sparked engagement rumors after sporting a rock on her left hand in July 2014. A source later confirmed to Us that while there was “no [engagement] ring,” the two were “committed” to each other.

In June 2015, Us confirmed that Theron and the Mystic River star called it quits after less than two years of dating, after which the Old Guard actress decided to take a break from dating.

“It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it,” Theron said on a September 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve been on a few dates but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

She continued: “I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy,’. But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like, my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

