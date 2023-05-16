Off the market! Charlize Theron has a new man in her life, model Alex Dimitrijevic, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Charlize and Alex have been dating for a few months now,” a source tells Us, revealing that the Fast X actress, 47, met Dimitrijevic at an event.

Theron’s new romance is “still in the early stages,” but the Oscar winner and the brand and apparel design and development worker “really like each other,” the insider says.

Dimitrijevic is “a very laidback guy and Charlize likes that,” the source adds.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star was first linked to the former Undrtone Sport cofounder in January.

Earlier this month, Theron was spotted holding hands with Dimitrijevic during a lunch date on Sunday, May 14, in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Monster actress wore a maroon, V-neck sweater, khaki pants and sandals as she walked alongside her new beau in the Los Feliz neighborhood. Theron carried her phone in one hand and held onto Dimitrijevic with the other.

The Los Angeles-based model — who previously worked for Malbon Golf and AG Green Label — donned a bright yellow button-down shirt with a tiger printed on the front. He capped off his look with a gold necklace, light-washed jeans and loafers.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Theron’s last serious relationship was with Sean Penn, whom she was first linked to in December 2013. The twosome debuted their romance in May 2014 while attending the Met Gala together.

Us confirmed in June 2015 that the duo called it quits after less than two years together.

The Bombshell star — who adopted children Jackson in March 2012 and August in July 2015 — revealed in September 2020 that she had been single for five years in the wake of her split from Penn, now 62. (Dimitrijevic, for his part, is divorced.)

“It is strange for people to, kind of, wrap their heads around it,” Theron said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. “I’ve been on a few dates but I haven’t dated anybody for over five years.”

She explained at the time that she wasn’t opposed to meeting someone special, but the Old Guard actress had high standards.

“I mean, I’m open when friends of mine are like, ‘You should go on a date’ [or] ‘You should meet this guy,’” Theron continued. “But I feel like I’m in a place in my life where you’ve gotta come with a lot of game. … The kind of game that’s like, my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better. Because I just won’t accept anything less.”

Two years later, Us exclusively confirmed that the Atomic Blonde star was back in the dating game.

“Charlize has been hooking up with Gabriel Aubry,” a source told Us in May 2022. “They’re very casual and enjoying each other.”

The insider noted that Theron was taking things slow with the model, 46, adding: “It’s nothing serious.”