Mr. Big! Chris Noth’s Complete Dating History Through the Years

Beverly Johnson

The actor dated the model for five years in the early ‘90s. In 1993, Noth spoke about their relationship, telling the Chicago Tribune that Johnson wanted “marriage and family” while he was content with exclusively dating.

“Now that’s an interesting trip. I’m growing into that,” he said at the time. “When you’re in love with someone and have an emotional commitment, that to me is a marriage. My girlfriend wouldn’t agree. But you have to be ready for it, not talked into it.”

The Perfect Man star gushed over Johnson, calling her “hilarious” and praising her for breaking so many barriers in the modeling world. “It’s very hard for beautiful women, especially for beautiful Black women. Again and again, I see the prejudice she comes up against,” he added.