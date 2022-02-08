Falling for ‘Love Bombers’

“When someone is in love, it’s hard to convince that person that the relationship isn’t right,” she wrote. “Even if he’s waving red flags like a bullfighter to everyone around you, you’re the girl striding right up to him, oblivious to any impending danger. You’re too distracted and in your own world to listen.”

Stause admitted that she has a “massive blind spot” for red flags and gets caught up in the romance. Without naming names, she compared her first post-split romance with Keo Motsepe to Hartley.

“I did fall for another love bomber not long after my divorce, and we were quickly heading toward real commitment,” she wrote. “He was a tall dancer, and he started off as this amazing, positive, generous guy. I took him home for Christmas to meet my family. After the honeymoon phase, though, things took a turn. This time, instead of making excuses for his behavior, I actually opened my eyes, pushed past the smoke and mirrors, and saw the truth.”