The Divorce

Stause explained that she “fell hard and fast” for Hartley and “thought that he hung the moon.” She wrote, “When I got married, I imagined being eighty years old on a porch with my husband someday, holding wrinkly hands and laughing about an inside joke.” When it came to recovering from their divorce, Stause wrote that she turned to therapy and self-reflection. “Part of auditing is realizing that there are two people in a relationship and owning your part in what went wrong,” she said. “Being the victim and staying bitter won’t help you grow and move on. Getting some distance from a relationship that you think is good for you allows you to see the cracks in the foundation.”

She concluded: “Although I wouldn’t have handled the breakup in the way he did, I would have wasted a lot of time trying to fix something that was irreparably broken if we’d stayed together.”