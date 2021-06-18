Courtney Stodden Speaks Out

“People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in,” the pageant winner told the Daily Beast in May 2021. “There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies.”

The singer also claimed during the interview that not many people reached out to take ownership of their past behavior.

“They have not sought to apologize or sent any kind of love my way,” they said at the time. “The majority of love and apologies have come from reporters and also people online who tell me that they appreciate me and love me, and that I’m a source of strength for them. And that means everything to me.”