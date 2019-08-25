John Legend is working on his marriage to Chrissy Teigen — and that means stepping up his photo skills! The Cravings cookbook author trolled her husband in a hilarious Instagram post on Saturday, August 24, and he had the best response.

“I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience,” Teigen, 33, captioned a selfie with her and Legend’s 3-year-old daughter, Luna. “But it’s okay. such is the life I chose. (To john).”

Legend quickly posted a gorgeous snap of his fresh-faced wife writing, “When your wife says you’re a bad Instagram husband but you’re like…”

Teigen quipped in the comments section: “I took this.”

The “All of Me” crooner, 40, then added a second photo of Luna adorably feeding Teigen fake food. “Photo by….me!” Legend wrote adding the hashtag, “#goodinstagramhusband.”

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and close friend of the couple, also got in on the fun. “Can someone please acknowledge their Instagram friend who is there to pick you off the ground dust you off and takes the best content? @chrissyteigen,” Atkin, 39, wrote, tagging the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.

Teigen and Legend — who wed in September 2013 and also share son, Miles, 15 months — are no strangers to publicly joking around with each other on social media. In December 2015, the Lip Sync Battle cohost poked fun at her love in a birthday message to him.

“Another year with you has flown by and I am so proud of what you’ve accomplished. Every year, I wonder how things can even get better but you always find a way. Happy *37th* birthday to the most wonderful, hard-working, loving being I, and anyone who has ever met you, have ever known. We love you, my handsome old man,” she wrote, “Also, I’m sorry I thought you were 37 all year.”

