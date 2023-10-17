Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler have been going strong for more than a decade.

Aguilera started dating the MasterClass executive in 2010 amid her divorce from Jordan Bratman (with whom she welcomed son Max in 2008). By 2012, insiders told Us that Aguilera and Rutler’s relationship had “turned into something special.”

The singer and Rutler got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2014 and welcomed daughter Summer later that year. However, they weren’t rushing down the aisle.

“We discuss it when we’re snuggling in bed, but it’s a casual conversation,” she told Women’s Health of wedding planning in 2016.

Multiple insiders have told Us over the years that the twosome are still content without being married.

“There are no wedding plans at the moment. [Christina] and Matt are happy the way they are. They’re one of those couples who don’t need a document to prove their love for each other,” the source said in August 2022, adding that they are “very much in love.”

Scroll through for Aguilera and Rutler’s timeline: