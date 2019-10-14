Cincinnati’s Wellness Your Way Festival — See Photos From Day 3!

Wellness Your Way Festival kicked off its third and final day in Cincinnati on Sunday, October 13.

The festival’s last day was held at the Duke Energy Convention Center, where tons of incredible panels were held about all facets of health, fitness and nutrition. Sunday’s events included P90X founder Tony Horton leading a Warrior Workout at the Fitness Arena and bodybuilder and trainer Allison Warrell speaking on overcoming adversity.

The event, presented by Kroger, was cofounded by singer-songwriter Jewel.

On the festival’s second day, the “You Were Meant for Me” songstress took to social media to share a powerful message about what the festival means to her — both personally and professionally.

“I’m finally home after a really long day and I just have so much gratitude spilling out of me,” Jewel, 45, said on Saturday, October 12. “I had to share it because this has been a lifelong dream of mine to be able to bring wellness to the masses. To help people get good information that they can trust, good products that they can trust, to understand nutrition and fitness and mental wellness, get access to thought leaders.”

She continued, “It’s been awesome. To be able to bring it to Cincinnati has been so meaningful and to be around these people that have dedicated their lives to become experts in these fields, from fitness to medicine to nutrition has just been amazing.”

Scroll down to see highlights from day three of Cincinnati’s Wellness Your Way Festival!