How Susie Feels About Clayton Sleeping With Gabby, Rachel

“Looking back, I would’ve said something way earlier,” Evans told Us about not wanting Echard to have sex with his finalists. “There really wasn’t a great time to have that conversation. Things move so fast. We both experienced it in different ways. You go from hometowns and then you think, ‘OK, I might be going home.’ And then all of a sudden, you’re in Iceland. And then all of a sudden, you’re the third fantasy suite date and it’s too late to get a conversation. But I also didn’t think that I should tell Clayton how to do this. And I guess that was my mentality — ‘This could prove our compatibility or not.’ And we have kind of come to the conclusion that I was living with my real-world expectations, and there’s nothing wrong with that. And Clayton adapted to, I guess, the process and dating multiple women. He acted in a way that many Bachelors before have.”