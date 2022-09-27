A harrowing event. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been released from the hospital after being involved in a car crash on Monday, September 26.

“Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car accident this afternoon and was transported to a local hospital to be medically evaluated,” Nicole Lynn, the 26-year-old’s agent, confirmed in a statement via Twitter on Monday. “While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

At approximately 3 p.m. ET on Monday, troopers responded to a report of a rollover and crash injury in Medina County, Ohio. According to ESPN, the vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over before coming to a rest. A female passenger who was in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“When troopers arrived on scene, they discovered a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S off the right side of the roadway with rollover damage,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ray Santiago told CNN on Tuesday, September 27.

While the crash is still under official investigation, Santiago noted that both the NFL star and the female passenger were wearing seat belts and any impairment from drugs or alcohol is not suspected.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero confirmed that Garrett had been “discharged from the hospital” in the early hours of Tuesday.

“More tests coming,” Pelissero tweeted at the time. “The good news is Garrett’s injuries aren’t life-threatening. He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse.”

Medina County resident Nick Mandilakis told 3News on Tuesday, “It is a fast road, it’s 45, but here there is a slowdown, you should be at 25 going through this hill.”

Mandilakis also revealed that the road was repaved in August, with the rain likely adding to the slickness. He added that drivers routinely fly by while going over the speed limit.

“Last year we had an accident, an Expedition flipped over in the ditch, nearly about the same spot as this accident over a mail truck actually,” Mandilakis told 3News. “Just because it is a rural road doesn’t mean that it’s a racetrack. So people do need to slow down and be cautious that they’re driving in a neighborhood too.”

The No. 1 pick for the 2017 draft, Garrett is known as one of the best defensive players currently in the NFL. The Texas A&M alum is one sack away from surpassing linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. as the Browns’ all-time leader in career sacks.

Garrett is a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection and has claimed three sacks through his team’s first three games in 2022.

Scroll down to learn more about Garrett’s harrowing accident: