Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins Friendship Through the Years

1995

Grohl first met Hawkins while he was touring with Morissette for her album Jagged Little Pill. “The first time we met, we were at some radio show backstage, and he came up with a beer in his hand,” the Them Crooked Vultures member later told radio station 95.5 KLOS. “He’s like, ‘Hey, man, what’s up? I’m Taylor, I play with Alanis Morissette. Dude, I love your record, it’s so cool!’ He was such a spaz. I was like, ‘Wow, you’re either my twin or my spirit animal, or my best friend!’ In the first 10 seconds of meeting him. And, of course, I’d seen him play the drums, and I thought he was an amazing drummer.”

Hawkins didn’t join the Foo Fighters for another two years, but the “Ironic” songstress could already see the writing on the wall. “We would bump into each other backstage at festivals all over the world, and our chemistry was so obvious that even Alanis herself once asked him, ‘What are you going to do when Dave asks you to be his drummer?'” Grohl wrote in his autobiography.