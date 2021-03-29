Carly Incontro and Erin Gilfoy

The BFFs, who have a joint channel, released a video titled “Our Thoughts” on March 22. In the nearly 3-minute video, they denied rumors that Dobrik tried to stop them from weighing in.

“We’ve just been taking this time to really process this whole situation ourselves and decide how we were going to talk about it because it is a really sensitive thing,” Gilfoy said. “But it’s also a really disturbing thing and we want you guys to know where we stand in terms of these allegations.”

Incontro replied, “We think it’s disgusting, what happened. None of that is OK and I just hope that her abuser gets to face the entire, full consequence of all of this and takes full accountability for what happened that night. We do not condone that at all.”