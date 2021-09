Living Freely

After coming out as non-binary, the “Confident” crooner opened about embracing their full self and living life openly.

“I’ve been doing very well. I had a lot of time during quarantine to self-reflect and learn a lot about who I am,” the Texas native explained during a September 2021 appearance on the Today show. “I came out as non-binary in May and ever since then, it’s just felt like my truth has been living my life as loudly as possible without a care in the world.”