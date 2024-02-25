Get ready to bake like a rockstar using Dolly Parton’s latest cooking collection with Duncan Hines.

The Bake Like a Rockstar Baking Collection is Parton’s third line with Duncan Hines, named after her 2023 album, Rockstar. This new kit comes with mixes to whip up blueberry muffins, cinnamon swirl crumb cake and muffins and chocolate flavored cake.

It also makes an iconic collectible with a special oven mitt, keepsake recipe cards and a special note from Parton, 78, tucked inside the box. A tub of Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s Creamy Chocolate Frosting is also included.

Parton previously gave Us Weekly insight into her partnership.

“A lot of people that are not from the South are loving how the Southerners cook ’cause you’ve always heard [of] southern hospitality, great southern cooking, soul food, all of that,” she exclusively told Us in January 2023. “So we have all of that going for us now with all these recipes from Duncan Hines, which we all know how well they’ve done all through the years. It’s an honor to be part of them and to have them want my input on how to do some new recipes that represent the South for people out there. But they’re good anywhere you live.”

