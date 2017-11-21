President Donald Trump pardoned his first turkey during the annual Pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, November 21.

“Over the past 10 months, Melania and I have had the pleasure of welcoming many, many special visitors to the great White House,” Trump, 71, said. “We’ve hosted dozens of incredible world leaders, members of Congress, and, along the way, a few very strange birds. But we have yet to receive any visitors quite like our magnificent guest of honor today — Drumstick. Hi, Drumstick. Oh, Drumstick, I think, is going to be very happy.”

It has become a tradition for people to vote on which turkey should be pardoned, and Drumstick received 60 percent of the votes against another turkey named Wishbone.

