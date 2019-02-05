Duchess Kate is just like Us — she loves to show off her family! The royal paid a visit to the Lavender Primary School in Enfield Town, England, on Tuesday, February 5, and brought with her a sweet photo of her brood to share with the children as they spoke about things that make them happy.

“With Year 2 Teacher Ms Monk The Duchess of Cambridge joins pupils sharing objects which represent something that makes them feel good…#ChildrensMentalHealthWeek,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, showing off a smiling Kate, 37, interacting with a group of kids.

A second post read: “The Duchess of Cambridge brought with her a photograph of her family to share with the class.” The photo that Kate brought along featured husband Prince William and their three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 9-month-old Prince Louis. The momento appeared to be the family’s holiday card from 2018.

Kate was greeted with a song by the students at Lavender Primary as she had a jam-packed day in support of Place2Be’s #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek. The charity’s theme this year is “Healthy: Inside and Out” with the focus on exploring the connection between physical and mental health.

Beyond the activity, Kate also learned how the school uses art “to enhance children’s confidence, creativity and wellbeing across the age groups,” according to the palace, and then joined students who are a part of the Random Acts of Kindness Club.

The youth weren’t the only ones who were able to learn from Kate. The University of St Andrews alum took part in a roundtable discussion with the school’s teachers to speak about school readiness and teacher well-being and also met with parents.

