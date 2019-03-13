Dazzling as ever! Duchess Kate turned heads in a floral Alexander McQueen gown at London’s Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, March 12.

The 37-year-old royal recycled a gown that she wore to the BAFTAs in February 2017 and added sleeves to it for a new look. Kate was all smiles as she chatted with A-list attendees, including David and Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Bianca Jagger. Her husband Prince William’s cousin Princess Beatrice also attended the event with her boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozi, marking their first official appearance as a couple.

The Portrait Gala raised funds for a special project, titled Inspiring People: Transforming Our National Portrait Gallery, which will work to refurbish the gallery’s building. Kate, who previously attended the Portrait Gala in 2012 and 2014 and has served as its patron since 2012, spent Tuesday night speaking with members of the gallery’s Youth Forum while admiring artwork produced by their outreach programs.

The Duchess of Sussex herself has a portrait at the gallery, displayed in its Vogue 100: A Century of Style exhibition. She has always been passionate about art and studied art history in college. Kate has also spoken about her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ love of crafting.

“It’s something I’m loving doing with my children — paper mâché — I forgot how messy it is, but it’s really great,” she said in February while visiting an art class at Alperton Community School in Brent, England.

Scroll down to see photos of Kate shining at the Portrait Gala!