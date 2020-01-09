Not the birthday wish she was hoping for? Duchess Kate stepped out with a solemn look on her face on her 38th birthday the day after Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was spotted arriving at Kensington Palace by car on Thursday, January 9. According to a palace source, Queen Elizabeth II,Prince Charles and Prince William have “directed their teams to work at pace with governments and the Sussexes’s office to find workable solutions and this is expected to take days, not weeks.” Princess Eugenie was also seen arriving at the palace with a stern look on her face.

The family get-together comes one day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.”

The statement, which Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, posted on Instagram, came as a surprise to William, 37, and Kate, according to an insider.

“There’s still a rift between the two brothers,” an insider told Us Weekly, noting that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “blindsided” by the move. “It’s sad because when they were younger, William would be the first person Harry would go to with big news like this.”

The source added that Harry and Meghan “rubbed salt into the wounds by making the huge announcement a day before Kate’s birthday.”

While the prince and the Suits alum weren’t seen at the palace on Wednesday, they did send Kate birthday love by commenting on Kensington Royal’s Instagram on Thursday.

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday!” the couple wrote, adding a cake and red heart emoji.

A third source told Us that Meghan is the one calling the shots when it comes to her and Harry’s new roles within the family.

“Meghan is definitely leading the charge on this,” the source told Us. “[She] doesn’t have a lot of ties to Kensington Palace, the people or the other royals” in London.

Scroll through to see the photos of Kate: