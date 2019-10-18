Ending on a sweet note! Duchess Kate and Prince William were in good spirits on Friday, October 18, as they wrapped up their final day in Pakistan surrounded by puppies.

Kate and William, both 37, visited dogs at the Army Canine Centre in Islamabad. While in attendance, the duo spoke with dog handlers and learned about the organization’s pups that are trained to detect explosive devices.

Kensington Place tweeted on Friday that Kate and William additionally took “some of the puppies through their paces on an agility training course.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit to the facility was rescheduled after an electrical storm touched down in the region, causing the royal pair’s plane to Islamabad to attempt two aborted landings.

The couple were supposed to be on a 25-minute flight upon boarding the British Government’s Royal Air Force Voyager plane in Lahore. However, the storm prevented them from landing and they were ultimately in the air for two hours before returning to Lahore.

William and Kate’s visit to Pakistan was announced in June of this year and it marked their first official visit of the South Asian country. They toured the region over a five-day period.

During their visit, the couple met with many programs and organizations. They also ventured to several sites like the mountains of Northern Pakistan, where the “stark effects of climate change and global warming are having a profound impact on the communities that call the region home,” as noted on the Kensington Palace’s Instagram.

Kensington Place tweeted on Monday, October 14, that the Duke and Duchess’ trip would “pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, but will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today — a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation.”

Speaking with CNN about the royal tour of Pakistan, the Duchess shared her admiration for the region. “It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday,” she said on Friday. “But then to see some of the community activities today has been really special.”