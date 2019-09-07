Support system? Check! Duchess Meghan made the most of her trip to New York City by excitedly cheering on her best friend Serena Williams at the US Open women’s final.

The 38-year-old royal sat among Williams’ family, including her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and her sister, Venus Williams, during the Saturday, September 7, match. Anna Wintour also took in the event from their section.

Meghan wore a casual, belted denim dress and a gray cardigan. She left her hair down in relaxed waves. The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she clapped and cheered for her pal.

The getaway marks her first excursion overseas without son Archie, whom she welcomed with husband Prince Harry in May. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the 34-year-old royal stayed home to take care of the baby.

Williams, for her part, took on Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

Us confirmed that Meghan traveled to New York on Friday, September 6, by way of a last-minute flight to see Williams, 37, play. “Meghan is very excited to be supporting and watching Serena,” an insider told Us, adding that she “loves getting over to New York.”

The Suits alum spent the 4th of July rooting for the tennis star as she competed in the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. The outing marked her third public appearance after giving birth.

Williams and Meghan became friends in 2014. The athlete has been by the former actress’ side as she acclimated to life as a member of the royal family. The 23-time Grand Slam winner attended the royal wedding in Windsor in May 2018 and the duchess’ baby shower in New York City in February.

Williams previously hinted that the pair have grown even closer since Meghan’s big move across the pond. “We were actually just texting each other this morning,” she told Australia’s The Sunday Project in September 2018. “We … have known each other for a long time, but we really are kind of relying on each other a lot recently.”

Scroll to see more photos of Meghan at the US Open!