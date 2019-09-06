



For the love of the game! Duchess Meghan is en route to New York City to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the US Open final.

Us Weekly can confirm the 38-year-old duchess caught a last-minute flight to the East Coast on Friday, September 6. Williams’ match against Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu is set for Saturday, September 7.

“Meghan is very excited to be supporting and watching Serena,” a source told Us, noting that the royal “loves getting over to New York.”

Back in July, Meghan cheered on the tennis pro, who attended the Suits alum’s baby shower and wedding to Prince Harry, at Wimbledon.

Meghan, who reportedly flew commercial for the quick trip to NYC, was not accompanied by Harry or 4-month-old son Archie.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under fire for flying private to Elton John’s home in South of France days after Meghan returned from Ibiza. Harry, who has been vocal about the effects of climate change, broke his silence on the controversy during an event in Amsterdam on Tuesday, September 3.

“We can all do better and while no one is perfect, we all have a responsibility for our own individual impact,” he said while discussing the royal couple’s new eco-friendly travel program.

After noting he flew commercial to Amsterdam, Harry further explained his stance.

“I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial,” the prince told attendees. “Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that.”

John, who was close friends with Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, also defended the twosome at the time.

“I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” the 72-year-old musician tweeted on August 19. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

Meghan is set to attend her first post-baby royal engagement on Thursday, September 12, to launch her capsule workwear collection, which benefits the nonprofit Smart Works.

