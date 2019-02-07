Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t shied away from epically clapping back at his critics.

The former wrestler, 46, has fired shots at many celebrities and fans who have taken aim at his movies, personal life and beliefs. From widely-publicized social media feuds with his Fast and Furious costars, to starting beef with his fellow athletes, Johnson has no problem hitting back at his haters.

The Hobbs and Shaw actor’s loyal following are all about his hilarious comebacks and dedication to his career. In fact, a petition was drafted in July 2017 to encourage Johnson to run for office.

The Baywatch star has expressed interest in a presidential run many times in the past. “A year dog, [the idea] started coming up more and more,” he told GQ in May 2017. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I think that it’s a real possibility.”

Later that month, the San Andreas actor said on Saturday Night Live that he finds the public’s support for him to be “flattering.” But not all the feedback has been positive. Johnson has faced plenty of backlash along the way — and he hasn’t held back from defending himself.

