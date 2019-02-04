Don’t mess with The Rock! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took aim at Southern Charm star Shep Rose after the reality star dissed his long-running Fast and the Furious franchise.

“They are never going to stop making fast and furious movies,” Rose, 39, tweeted on Sunday, February 3. “My question is … who keeps paying to see them? I don’t know one person that does. Guy Fieri?”

The Hobbs & Shaw actor, 46, responded directly to the post on Sunday, writing, “Hahah crazy right when you think the franchise over the years has made over $5billion globally. Oh and I know one guy who watches … my buddy Mark Zuckerberg. Crazy right!?” along with a shrug emoji.

Hahah crazy right when you think the franchise over the years has made over $5billion globally. Oh and I know one guy who watches.. my buddy Mark Zuckerberg. Crazy right!? 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 4, 2019

The Bravo personality was apologetic, tweeting back, “Whoa! The @TheRock answered my somewhat snarky tweet about the fast and furious franchise. I now officially retract my statement and will immediately binge every movie consecutively. Anything to keep The Rock on my good side. All the best to you sir!”

Whoa! The @TheRock answered my somewhat snarky tweet about the fast and furious franchise. I now officially retract my statement and will immediately binge every movie consecutively. Anything to keep The Rock on my good side. 😉. All the best to you sir! https://t.co/aV04mAhnPf — Shep Rose (@ShepRose) February 4, 2019

The ninth installment of the film series, which was originally set for release on April 19, 2019, was pushed back by a year by Universal Studios in October 2017.

Tyrese Gibson blamed Johnson for the delay at the time, writing on Instagram, “#FastFamily right? Nah….. It’s about #TeamDwayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic.”

He continued: “I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41O. and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys… You thought I was hating…… I was simplyfighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when yousee us all TOGETHER we don’t fly solo.”

One month earlier, the “Sweet Lady” singer, 40, took issue with the former WWE star’s appearance in Hobbs & Shaw, writing of Johnson on Instagram, “I’m simply trying to reach him because we won’t call me back about this solo #HobbsMovie. I want you to shoot it just not right now cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced.”

Johnson responded to the comments on a July 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time,” he said at the time. “To me, there’s no need to have a conversation.”

Days later, the model backtracked on his former stance during a July 17 episode of the “Red Pill” podcast. “I found myself being the messenger on behalf of various people associated to the [Fast and Furious] franchise,” he told Van Lathan. “But stupid me was the only one who went public about those feelings, which is my own fault. It’s not professional, it’s not cool.”

Fast and Furious 9 is set for release on April 10, 2020.

