July 2020

The twosome celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in July 2020 by sharing throwback photos from their special day. “Two souls but with a single thought, two hearts that beat as one. Happy 14th Anniversary my love ❤️ @elenasamodanova,” Savchenko gushed via Instagram at the time. Samodanova, for her part, posted a montage of her favorite moments from the last 14 years. “Real Love stories never have endings,” she wrote.