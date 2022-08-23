Keeping the spark alive! Dwyane Wade jokingly bit Gabrielle Union’s bikini-clad butt as the duo took a romantic yacht ride.

The 49-year-old Bring It On actress shared the video of her NBA alum husband, 40, via Instagram on Monday, August 22. The couple, who have been married since August 2014, could also be seen dancing on their knees in the clip.

Union used the hashtag #WadeWorldTour2022 in the caption, alluding to her and Wade’s summer vacation. She and the former basketball star have been sailing on a yacht near Mallorca, a Spanish island.

“When you don’t read emails … goodness awaits,” the Think Like a Man star captioned an Instagram video of her and the former shooting guard getting ready to go ashore for dinner, blissfully unaware of where they were headed.

At the end of the clip, Union sang along to “Always Something There to Remind Me” back onboard the boat. “How the night ended,” she wrote alongside the footage.

The actress and athlete, who began dating in 2008, welcomed a daughter, Kaavia, via surrogate in November 2018. In March, the Being Mary Jane star told Entertainment Tonight that the now-3-year-old is a “little roast comedian,” referencing a viral video of Kaavia blowing into her hand and taking a whiff, hinting to her mom that she had bad breath.

“The woman told me to my face that my breath stinks,” Union joked. The Nebraska native is also stepmom to Wade’s three children — Zaire, 20, and Zaya, 15, from his previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches and Xavier, 8, whom he shares with Aja Metoyer.

Union, for her part, was previously married to former NFL player Chris Howard from 2001 to 2006. She and Wade were on a break when his son Xavier was born in 2013 while she was experiencing fertility issues herself.

“The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily — while I was unable to — left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind,” the Birth of a Nation actress wrote in her September 2021 memoir, You Got Anything Stronger. “We gathered what we could to slowly remake me into something new. There was no way to disguise where I’d been glued back together.”

The Love & Basketball star wrote that her husband “had worked to be forgiven, and I had chosen to love him and forgive him. And part of this journey of making peace with our love is also making peace with ourselves.”

Scroll through to see photos from the couple’s recent vacation: