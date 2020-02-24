Gabrielle’s Relationship With His Sons

“My boys loved her from the beginning. So I said, ‘Listen boys, she’s not Gabrielle Union, we’re going to call her Nickie,’” Wade gushed. “Everybody in her family calls her Nickie, that’s her nickname, and I wanted them to feel like, you know what, we’re moving into a family.”

When he decided to propose in 2013, he wanted all of his kids involved, so he had them hold up a sign that read, “Nickie, will you marry us?”

“She wasn’t just marrying me, she was marrying all of this baggage,” Wade explained. “We’re all coming.”