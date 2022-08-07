2019: Hasselbeck Slams O’Donnell’s Comments

On Fox & Friends, Hasselbeck said O’Donnell’s comments in the book excerpt were “disturbing” and “offensive” and claimed she “immediately started praying” when she read them. “If you took her words and you replaced Rosie for Ronald, there would be an objectification of women in the workplace,” she added. “So that is disturbing and it’s wrong. And whether you’re a man or whether you’re a woman and you’re objectifying women in the workplace, it’s wrong.” She expressed similar sentiments on The View in March 2019 in conversation with current hosts Behar, Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Abby Huntsman.

That same day, O’Donnell addressed her former costar’s concerns. “hey eh – my crush on u was not sexual – sorry u got scared,” she tweeted. “surely u recall b4 it all went wrong – i never objectified u – i did find u fantastic – broadway shows – my pool -we were friends once :heart: god love ya kid – i always did.”