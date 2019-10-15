His First Encounter With His Husband Wasn’t Flashy

John did not run in the same circles after finishing his stint in rehab. So, in 1993, one of his friends invited him out to dinner one night so that he could meet other gay men. “The only one who didn’t seem terribly pleased to be there was a Canadian guy in a tartan Armani waistcoat called David,” John recounts of his future husband. “He was clearly shy and didn’t say much, which I thought was a shame: he was very good-looking.” Still, the pair hit it off, exchanged phone numbers and went on a second date. The rest was history.