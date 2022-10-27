Who is Baker Mayfield’s Wife? Everything to Know About Emily Wilkinson

Who is Carolina Panther’s quarterback Baker Mayfield’s wife? You might recognize the name of this famous athlete from ESPN, but does the name Emily Wilkinson ring any bells? Well, Wilkinson happens to be Mayfield’s wife who has stood by his side through thick and thin.

While Mayfield sticks to his throwing arm, Wilkinson has tried her hand at several careers, including bartending, patient coordination, modeling and influencing. When your spouse is famous, your opportunities only continue to grow.

The two don’t bring any real drama to the celebrity world, but they do show off a healthy, balanced marriage. Through happy times and hard times, the pair continues working hard and enjoying their life together.

From breaking rookie records to getting shipped off to the Panthers, Mayfield is an interesting subject; however, we are not here to just talk about Mayfield.

Through all the ups and downs, find out how his special someone always had his back: