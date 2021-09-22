Unbothered? Erika Jayne appeared as happy as ever during a rare public appearance amid her divorce from Tom Girardi.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was “in a great mood” at the grand opening of Sushisamba Las Vegas Tree Bar & Lounge inside Grand Canal Shoppes on Tuesday, September 21, an eyewitness tells Us Weekly.

“Erika was so friendly and nice. She was happy,” the insider says. “She had a great time and invited guests enjoyed talking with her. She was smiling and was conversing with guests — taking photos and selfies with them.”

While she’s been active on social media in recent months, Erika hasn’t done press for the current season of RHOBH, which is documenting her and Tom’s legal woes. The twosome made headlines in December 2020 — one month after she filed for divorce — when they were accused of embezzling funds intended for the families of plane crash victims. The former lawyer, 82, and the Girardi Keese firm have since been accused of giving Erika $25 million in misused funds over the years. After Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia earlier this year, he was placed under conservatorship and moved into a senior living facility.

The Bravo star, meanwhile, has maintained on the reality series that she didn’t know about Tom’s actions.

“Being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is like, not cool,” the Pretty Mess author told Kyle Richards during a July episode. “To have all those things said about you which are not true, and then to have everyone, basically, question everything. It’s lonely and it’s quiet and you would be shocked by how quickly people turn on you. How quickly people distance themselves from you. Automatically, they turn because they don’t want to be involved.”

According to Andy Cohen, Erika “answers everything” about the situation at the upcoming RHOBH reunion.

“I think that I asked her everything. I mean, the viewers had amazing questions and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling,” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host teased on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on September 13. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything.”

Cohen added that there were “no walk-offs” and “everybody faced the music” at the taping.

Scroll through for more on Erika’s night out: