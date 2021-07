2 Years Sober

The professional dancer revealed in September 2020 that she is “two years” sober, cutting out alcohol in 2018 after getting engaged to the Boy Meets World alum. “It was just a decision that I made for myself,” she said on the “Lady Gang” podcast. “And it was when Matt and I got engaged and it was during that engagement party that we were just like — or that I was like, he didn’t even know — I was just like, I was done.”