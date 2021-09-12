The Beginning

“I drank for attention. I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t,” Mulaney told Esquire in September 2019. “I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

Mulaney shared that he started drinking at age 13. While he never smoked marijuana, he used cocaine and other prescription drugs.

“I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of, ‘This is the physical feat I can do,'” he added. “‘Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?'”