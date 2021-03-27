January 2020

After Meghan and Harry announced that they would be stepping down from royal duties in January 2020, the duchess’ half-sister shared her thoughts on the decision in an interview with Inside Edition. She told the outlet it was “a slap in the face.”

Samantha went on: “I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duties and to lead by example.”

Thomas, meanwhile, said in a clip for the ITV documentary Thomas Markle: My Story, “With Meghan and Harry separating from the royals, it’s disappointing to me because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away. … It looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”

That same month, Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss the step down. “What they have decided to do is, to me, embarrassing,” he said.