Meghan Markle's Sister Supports Dad Pursuing His 'Grandparents' Rights'

Samantha Supports Thomas

After news broke of Thomas’ plans to take legal action to see Archie and Lili, Samantha released an exclusive statement to Us Weekly.

“My dad has always been a wonderful father and grandfather to all of his grandchildren, and he has met them all except for Archie and Lilibet. It has been very cruel for my sister to unjustly lock him out of her life from the wedding to present and furthermore to deprive him as a grandfather of one of the greatest joys in life while he is still alive, which is seeing his grandchildren. I support his decision to petition the courts to utilize his naturally granted grandparents’ rights to be able to visit his grandchildren,” she told Us. “Grandparents do have an interest in their grandchildren and it’s unfortunate that he has to officialize his rights through court rather than my sister doing the right thing and being the humanitarian that she claims to be which inadvertently also deprives the two children of meeting their grandfather before he passes away and at a minimal having a photograph that they can look back on of them with their grandfather.”

Samantha alleged that Meghan is “completely unaware of the short and long-term best interest of her children.”

She continued, “Life is short and she needs to step up to the plate and do the right thing by everybody and allow my father to meet with the kids but the court has a remedy for that because it is his grandparents’ right and again I admire him for utilizing his right. At least he is caring enough about the children to give that to them and believe me meeting with their grandparents and having a memory of that even a photographic one is something that children enjoy as they research their lives and try to form their identities in their place in a family. If someone had ever told me that I couldn’t meet my grandparents, I would seek them out and I would certainly research and seek out photographs of them to try and understand my own roots. I was fortunate enough to meet my grandparents and I think that Archie and Lili should have the same opportunity and gift.”