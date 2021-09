The Plan

In a bombshell teaser released in September 2021, the Roy siblings are at odds as Logan claims his family has “disappeared” on him. “I need to know where everyone is and what everyone’s thinking,” the patriarch exclaims. Kendall later concocts a scheme to “take down” his dad “without implicating” himself in the company’s misdeeds.

The trailer also gave fans their first look at Skarsgard and Brody’s characters as the family feud heats up.