Treat yo’self! Farrah Abraham headed to a plastic surgeon on Thursday, June 14, after she was arrested over an incident at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 27, got Botox and face fillers from Dr. Sheila Nazarian in Beverly Hills. She took to Instagram during the procedures to show her 1.3 million followers that she was getting some work done. She live-streamed part of the outing and even snapped a few selfies with the surgeon.

The trip came one day after the adult entertainer was involved in a verbal altercation with guests at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Police told Us Weekly that she allegedly struck a male security officer in the face, grabbed his ear and pushed him when he tried to intervene. She exhibited signs of intoxication during the investigation, according to authorities. She remained in jail for several hours on Wednesday, June 13, after being taken into custody for misdemeanor battery and trespassing.

Abraham later told Us that she explained her arrest to her 9-year-old daughter, Sophia. “I’m just working hard and we are on track,” she added on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. “I’m just thankful I didn’t get really in trouble because I really would’ve been sad about that, if it were my fault.”