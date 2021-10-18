Sarah Snook and Dave Lawson

The Succession star secretly married “one of her best mates” amid the coronavirus pandemic. She revealed in an October 2021 interview with Vogue Australia that she was the one who asked the big question.

“We’ve been friends since 2014, lived together, traveled together, always excited to see each other, but totally platonic,” the Australian actress told the magazine of her new comedian husband who is also an Aussie. “We’ve just never been single at the same time.”

She continued, “I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard.”

Her Succession costar — and fellow countryman — Ash Zukerman acted as a witness to the Brooklyn ceremony.