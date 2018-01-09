A picture -perfect wedding! Former Bachelor star Matt Grant married Rebecca Moring in an intimate wedding ceremony in December, and Us Weekly has the exclusive photos.

“The heavens opened on the morning of our wedding day and it was just one of those the beautiful crisp winter days. It was blue skies and the sun was so strong that you could really feel it on your skin,” The Bachelor: London Calling star told Us exclusively about his big day. “It lit up this old 13th-century building and it was already going to be beautiful, but just to have the sun light up the building it just made it extra special.”

