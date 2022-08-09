Fred Savage Accusers Detail Alleged Misconduct: 'His Eyes Would Go Dead

The story behind the controversy. After Fred Savage was fired from the Wonder Years reboot earlier this year, multiple accusers have come forward with details about why they reported his behavior.

“I and the other women feel that people need to know what the wrongdoing was,” one Wonder Years crew member told The Hollywood Reporter in an article published on Tuesday, August 9, noting that the Princess Bride actor, 46, had previously been accused of misconduct on two separate occasions.

The Chicago native was fired from the ABC reboot of The Wonder Years in May after “allegations of inappropriate conduct.” The network didn’t specify what those allegations were, but after an investigation, they decided to “terminate his employment as an executive producer and director” on the show.

Multiple women who worked on the series told THR that the Happy Endings alum was capable of hiding his “darker” side from actors and executives at Disney, which owns ABC. “They all see his absolute perfect, best face,” one woman alleged, claiming that Savage would behave very differently with “below-the-line employees who don’t have power.”

The Daddy Day Camp director responded to the allegations in a statement, telling THR that “some incidents” in question did not happen.

“Since I was 6 years old, I have worked on hundreds of sets with thousands of people, and have always strived to contribute to an inclusive, safe and supportive work environment,” Savage said. “It is devastating to learn that there are coworkers who feel I have fallen short of these goals. While there are some incidents being reported that absolutely did not and could not have happened, any one person who feels hurt or offended by my actions is one person too many.”

The former child actor went on to say that he would try to change his conduct going forward. “I will work to address and change any behavior that has negatively affected anyone, as nothing in this world is more important to me than being a supportive coworker, friend, husband, father and person,” he explained.

Savage — who shares two children with wife Jennifer Lynn Stone — was previously accused of physically assaulting Youngjoo Hwang, a costumer on The Grinder. In 2018, Hwang filed a lawsuit against Savage, claiming that he had a reputation for creating a hostile work environment for female crew members on the set of the Fox series, which was canceled in 2016 after one season.

The People’s Choice Award winner vehemently denied Hwang’s allegations, and the lawsuit was resolved outside of court.

In a 1993 lawsuit, Monique Long, a costumer on the original Wonder Years, accused Savage of verbal and sexual harassment. The Welcome to Mooseport star denied the allegations at the time, and the suit was settled out of court.

