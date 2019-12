Do Good

The pair have been inseparable since their marriage and love mixing work and home life. In October 2019, they worked together with Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, for Habitat and Humanity. “That tool belt, that hard hat, everything. She is gorgeous anyway — they call her the nail gun diva — but when she’s in her full sweat and everything and swinging that hammer, yes, she is more than sexy,” he told Us.